We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 408K

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +29%
527314
A12 Bionic
408136
CPU 161413 129259
GPU 164393 148052
Memory 85627 56934
UX 114231 63018
Total score 527314 408136

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
873
A12 Bionic +30%
1138
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
A12 Bionic +33%
2949
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

