Snapdragon 780G vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 408K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|129259
|GPU
|164393
|148052
|Memory
|85627
|56934
|UX
|114231
|63018
|Total score
|527314
|408136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
873
A12 Bionic +30%
1138
Multi-Core Score
2220
A12 Bionic +33%
2949
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
