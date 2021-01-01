Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs A12X Bionic

Snapdragon 780G
VS
A12X Bionic
Snapdragon 780G
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 636K vs 527K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
A12X Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G
527314
A12X Bionic +21%
636127
CPU 161413 -
GPU 164393 -
Memory 85627 -
UX 114231 -
Total score 527314 636127

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
A12X Bionic +110%
4658

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 15 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
