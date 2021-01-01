Snapdragon 780G vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
90
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
88
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 636K vs 527K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|-
|GPU
|164393
|-
|Memory
|85627
|-
|UX
|114231
|-
|Total score
|527314
|636127
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
873
A12X Bionic +29%
1130
Multi-Core Score
2220
A12X Bionic +110%
4658
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
