Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 780G
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 780G
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 479K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +10%
527314
A13 Bionic
479734
CPU 161413 150992
GPU 164393 218713
Memory 85627 79312
UX 114231 12628
Total score 527314 479734

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
873
A13 Bionic +54%
1344
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
A13 Bionic +59%
3519
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Apple A13 Bionic
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A13 Bionic
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Apple A13 Bionic
4. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Apple A13 Bionic
5. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Apple A13 Bionic
6. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Apple A13 Bionic
7. Apple A12 Bionic vs A13 Bionic
8. Apple A12X Bionic vs A13 Bionic
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Apple A13 Bionic
10. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) vs Apple A13 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish