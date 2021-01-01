Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 780G
VS
A14 Bionic
Snapdragon 780G
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 617K vs 527K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G
527314
A14 Bionic +17%
617056
CPU 161413 173864
GPU 164393 208037
Memory 85627 106696
UX 114231 93575
Total score 527314 617056

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
873
A14 Bionic +83%
1601
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
A14 Bionic +75%
3891
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Apple A14 Bionic vs Apple A13 Bionic
4. Apple A14 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 990
5. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
6. Apple A14 Bionic vs Apple A12X Bionic
7. Apple A14 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 9000
8. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
9. Apple A14 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 2100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish