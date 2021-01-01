Snapdragon 780G vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 617K vs 527K
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|173864
|GPU
|164393
|208037
|Memory
|85627
|106696
|UX
|114231
|93575
|Total score
|527314
|617056
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
873
A14 Bionic +83%
1601
Multi-Core Score
2220
A14 Bionic +75%
3891
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1.1 Krows/s
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
