Snapdragon 780G vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 535K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|214698
|GPU
|162000
|324552
|Memory
|88725
|167472
|UX
|119299
|132953
|Total score
|535492
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
809
A15 Bionic +118%
1764
Multi-Core Score
2922
A15 Bionic +66%
4862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4