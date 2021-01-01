Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 810

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Kirin 810
Snapdragon 780G
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 326K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +61%
527314
Kirin 810
326827
CPU 161413 103259
GPU 164393 85059
Memory 85627 69725
UX 114231 58333
Total score 527314 326827

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +43%
873
Kirin 810
610
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +9%
2220
Kirin 810
2040

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
