Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Kirin 820
Snapdragon 780G
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 381K
  • Announced 1-year later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +38%
527314
Kirin 820
381921
CPU 161413 130435
GPU 164393 116461
Memory 85627 70562
UX 114231 62183
Total score 527314 381921

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +35%
873
Kirin 820
646
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
Kirin 820 +13%
2498

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
6. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
7. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
8. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 810
9. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
10. HiSilicon Kirin 820 or HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish