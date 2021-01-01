Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 8 score – 691K vs 527K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Kirin 9000

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G
527314
Kirin 9000 +31%
691667
CPU 161413 189738
GPU 164393 291337
Memory 85627 115924
UX 114231 89892
Total score 527314 691667

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
873
Kirin 9000 +21%
1059
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
Kirin 9000 +69%
3741

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
Execution units - 24
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site

