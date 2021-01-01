Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 535K vs 337K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~52%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +59%
535492
Kirin 970
337760
CPU 161152 77623
GPU 162000 101795
Memory 88725 69208
UX 119299 83622
Total score 535492 337760
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +107%
809
Kirin 970
391
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +111%
2922
Kirin 970
1384
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 384 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7350-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

