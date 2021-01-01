Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 535K vs 337K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|77623
|GPU
|162000
|101795
|Memory
|88725
|69208
|UX
|119299
|83622
|Total score
|535492
|337760
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +107%
809
391
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +111%
2922
1384
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|384
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
