Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 437K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|138017
|GPU
|164393
|145170
|Memory
|85627
|98516
|UX
|114231
|55324
|Total score
|527314
|437410
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +17%
873
746
Multi-Core Score
2220
Kirin 990 (4G) +39%
3080
|Image compression
|-
|148.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|23.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.13 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|797.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
