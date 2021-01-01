Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Snapdragon 780G
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 506K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +4%
527314
Kirin 990 (5G)
506770
CPU 161413 154284
GPU 164393 174684
Memory 85627 100370
UX 114231 70979
Total score 527314 506770

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 990 (5G)
2. Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 990 (5G)
3. Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 990 (5G)
4. A13 Bionic and Kirin 990 (5G)
5. Exynos 990 and Kirin 990 (5G)
6. Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 990 (5G)
7. Kirin 980 and Kirin 990 (5G)
8. Snapdragon 855 Plus and Kirin 990 (5G)
9. Kirin 990 (4G) and Kirin 990 (5G)
10. A14 Bionic and Kirin 990 (5G)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish