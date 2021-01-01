Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
48
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
60
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 425K
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|139377
|GPU
|164393
|133940
|Memory
|85627
|77188
|UX
|114231
|66447
|Total score
|527314
|425140
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +27%
873
689
Multi-Core Score
2220
Kirin 985 +17%
2607
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|8
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|-
