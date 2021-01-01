Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 425K
  • Announced 11-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +24%
527314
Kirin 985
425140
CPU 161413 139377
GPU 164393 133940
Memory 85627 77188
UX 114231 66447
Total score 527314 425140

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +27%
873
Kirin 985
689
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G
2220
Kirin 985 +17%
2607

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
