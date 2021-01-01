Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Snapdragon 780G
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 494K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 161413 126387
GPU 164393 200202
Memory 85627 84772
UX 114231 72999
Total score 527314 494398

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Samsung Exynos 990
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 1000
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish