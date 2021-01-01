Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 342K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 780G +54%
527314
Dimensity 1000L
342651
CPU 161413 124605
GPU 164393 97817
Memory 85627 68951
UX 114231 44792
Total score 527314 342651

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
