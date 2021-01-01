Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 780G
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 374K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +40%
525140
Dimensity 810
374746
CPU 161152 113696
GPU 162000 85477
Memory 88725 76385
UX 119299 105966
Total score 525140 374746
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 490 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
FLOPS - 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB MT6833V
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

