We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 532K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G
532994
Dimensity 8100 +48%
788287
CPU 161152 181064
GPU 162000 303347
Memory 88725 151816
UX 119299 144773
Total score 532994 788287
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% 96%
Graphics test 18 FPS 33 FPS
Score 3124 5677

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7350-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

