Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 407K
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|123377
|GPU
|164393
|121344
|Memory
|85627
|78912
|UX
|114231
|69403
|Total score
|527314
|407371
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +33%
873
656
Multi-Core Score
2220
Dimensity 820 +22%
2707
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 820
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|80
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6875
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3