Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Dimensity 820
Snapdragon 780G
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 407K
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +29%
527314
Dimensity 820
407371
CPU 161413 123377
GPU 164393 121344
Memory 85627 78912
UX 114231 69403
Total score 527314 407371

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 80
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6875
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
