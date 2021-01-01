Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 510K vs 487K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 780G +5%
510174
Dimensity 900
487978
CPU 161413 -
GPU 164393 -
Memory 85627 -
UX 114231 -
Total score 510174 487978

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

