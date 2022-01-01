Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1023K vs 533K
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|257633
|GPU
|162000
|392328
|Memory
|88725
|188783
|UX
|119299
|183037
|Total score
|533210
|1023284
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
807
Dimensity 9000 +59%
1283
Multi-Core Score
2919
Dimensity 9000 +48%
4313
3DMark
|Stability
|79%
|79%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|47 FPS
|Score
|3123
|7973
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|384
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
