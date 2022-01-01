Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 780G
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 253% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1023K vs 533K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G
533210
Dimensity 9000 +92%
1023284
CPU 161152 257633
GPU 162000 392328
Memory 88725 188783
UX 119299 183037
Total score 533210 1023284
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% 79%
Graphics test 18 FPS 47 FPS
Score 3123 7973

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 490 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 384 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 November 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7350-AB MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
