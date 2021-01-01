Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 494K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Higher GPU frequency (~94%)
- Supports 30% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|139277
|GPU
|162000
|128453
|Memory
|88725
|96272
|UX
|119299
|134315
|Total score
|525140
|494517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +1%
791
787
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +13%
2901
2570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|22.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Cast your vote
31 (70.5%)
13 (29.5%)
Total votes: 44