We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 540K vs 196K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 780G +175%
540126
Helio G88
196635
CPU 161152 65730
GPU 162000 42693
Memory 88725 42099
UX 119299 44322
Total score 540126 196635
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +137%
810
Helio G88
342
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +121%
2924
Helio G88
1321

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

