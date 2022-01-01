Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 340K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 780G +56%
530813
Helio G90
340193
CPU 161152 94940
GPU 162000 92912
Memory 88725 57919
UX 119299 94897
Total score 530813 340193
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +58%
799
Helio G90
507
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +78%
2894
Helio G90
1629
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 81% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3123 -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS - 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB MT6785
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
