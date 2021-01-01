Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 285K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +78%
509274
Helio G90T
285945
CPU 161413 97777
GPU 164393 79772
Memory 85627 57178
UX 114231 45700
Total score 509274 285945

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +78%
2913
Helio G90T
1639
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 490 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced March 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
