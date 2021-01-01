Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 285K
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|97777
|GPU
|164393
|79772
|Memory
|85627
|57178
|UX
|114231
|45700
|Total score
|509274
|285945
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +65%
819
495
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +78%
2913
1639
|Image compression
|-
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|499.9 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
