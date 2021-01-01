Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Helio G95
Snapdragon 780G
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 299K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +76%
527314
Helio G95
299496
CPU 161413 97589
GPU 164393 86889
Memory 85627 56527
UX 114231 59351
Total score 527314 299496

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +69%
873
Helio G95
516
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +37%
2220
Helio G95
1615

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
