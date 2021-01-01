Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 299K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|97589
|GPU
|164393
|86889
|Memory
|85627
|56527
|UX
|114231
|59351
|Total score
|527314
|299496
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +69%
873
516
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +37%
2220
1615
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
