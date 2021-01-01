Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 540K vs 343K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 780G +57%
540580
Helio G96
343803
CPU 161152 98570
GPU 162000 76840
Memory 88725 70017
UX 119299 94023
Total score 540580 343803
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +48%
813
Helio G96
548
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +54%
2954
Helio G96
1914

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 490 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

