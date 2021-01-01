Snapdragon 780G vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 9 score – 540K vs 343K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|98570
|GPU
|162000
|76840
|Memory
|88725
|70017
|UX
|119299
|94023
|Total score
|540580
|343803
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +48%
813
548
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +54%
2954
1914
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2