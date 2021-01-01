Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 540K vs 232K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Higher GPU frequency (~53%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|68036
|GPU
|162000
|56579
|Memory
|88725
|42223
|UX
|119299
|62116
|Total score
|540126
|232745
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +130%
810
352
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +118%
2924
1343
|Image compression
|-
|77.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.44 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.32 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|386.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
