Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 670

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Snapdragon 670
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 540K vs 232K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Higher GPU frequency (~53%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 670

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +132%
540126
Snapdragon 670
232745
CPU 161152 68036
GPU 162000 56579
Memory 88725 42223
UX 119299 62116
Total score 540126 232745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 77.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.44 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 20.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.32 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 386.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X53 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021 August 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SDM670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
