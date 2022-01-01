Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 695
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 403K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|127121
|GPU
|162000
|99172
|Memory
|88725
|63008
|UX
|119299
|112511
|Total score
|532994
|403219
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +16%
809
699
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +43%
2915
2033
3DMark
|Stability
|79%
|99%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|3124
|1206
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|66 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|24 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|19 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 695
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|536 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SM6375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
Cast your vote
24 (96%)
1 (4%)
Total votes: 25