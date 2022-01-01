Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 403K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +32%
532994
Snapdragon 695
403219
CPU 161152 127121
GPU 162000 99172
Memory 88725 63008
UX 119299 112511
Total score 532994 403219
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 7 FPS
Score 3124 1206

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

