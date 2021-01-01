Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 286K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|52113
|GPU
|162000
|78983
|Memory
|88725
|75243
|UX
|119299
|81650
|Total score
|525140
|286607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +97%
791
401
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +94%
2901
1492
|Image compression
|-
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SDM712
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
