We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 286K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 712

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +83%
525140
Snapdragon 712
286607
CPU 161152 52113
GPU 162000 78983
Memory 88725 75243
UX 119299 81650
Total score 525140 286607
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 92.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.1 words/s
Machine learning - 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 478.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 47 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 February 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SDM712
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

