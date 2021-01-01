Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 9 score – 535K vs 322K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|161152
|101953
|GPU
|162000
|75580
|Memory
|88725
|54411
|UX
|119299
|86196
|Total score
|535492
|322125
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +50%
809
540
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +63%
2922
1788
|Image compression
|-
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|24.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|478.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 730
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
