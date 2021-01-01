Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 509K vs 282K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 730G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 780G +80%
509274
Snapdragon 730G
282905
CPU 161413 97740
GPU 164393 71107
Memory 85627 56066
UX 114231 56462
Total score 509274 282905

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 106.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27 words/s
Machine learning - 25 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 547.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 47 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 575 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SM7150-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 845
3. Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
4. Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 870
5. Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1200
6. Snapdragon 730G vs Exynos 9611
7. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 765G
8. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 845
9. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 665
10. Snapdragon 730G vs Snapdragon 732G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 780G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish