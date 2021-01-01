Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 289K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 765

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 780G +82%
527314
Snapdragon 765
289587
CPU 161413 92922
GPU 164393 94326
Memory 85627 61048
UX 114231 52552
Total score 527314 289587

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced March 2021 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

