Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 352K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 11-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|108959
|GPU
|164393
|101754
|Memory
|85627
|63639
|UX
|114231
|73240
|Total score
|527314
|352871
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +23%
873
711
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 780G +11%
2220
1999
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
