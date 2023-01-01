Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno 613). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 10 score – 606K vs 425K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 151022
GPU 118222 48864
Memory 158281 117591
UX 140685 109931
Total score 606420 425064
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 104.3 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 56.4 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 76.6 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 43.1 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 68.7 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 6.25 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 18.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 2.89 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Manufacturing Samsung Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Adreno 613
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 955 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
Total shaders - 192
FLOPS - 366.7 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 Snapdragon X61
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB SM4450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
18 (90%)
2 (10%)
Total votes: 20

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
2. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
3. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Exynos 1380
4. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
5. Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Helio G99
6. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 1080
7. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 695
8. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 920
9. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 778G
10. Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский