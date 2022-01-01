Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
A10 Fusion
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 19.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 306K
  • Announced 5-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +240%
1042572
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 249768 94017
GPU 448381 97270
Memory 172528 40393
UX 166045 72866
Total score 1042572 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +167%
3794
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +211%
8045
A10 Fusion
2585
Stability 56% 62%
Graphics test 48 FPS 15 FPS
Score 8045 2585

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 3000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 700 Rogue
GPU frequency 818 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 6
Shading units 768 196
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon No
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

