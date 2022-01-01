Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 19.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 306K
- Announced 5-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|94017
|GPU
|448381
|97270
|Memory
|172528
|40393
|UX
|166045
|72866
|Total score
|1042572
|306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +56%
1216
780
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +167%
3794
1423
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|62%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|8045
|2585
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|6
|Shading units
|768
|196
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
