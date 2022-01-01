Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
38
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 6.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 384K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|127124
|GPU
|448381
|119206
|Memory
|172528
|54151
|UX
|166045
|82801
|Total score
|1042572
|384302
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +31%
1216
927
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +62%
3794
2341
|Image compression
|-
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|756.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|62%
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|21 FPS
|Score
|8045
|3566
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 1.42 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|3
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|APL1W72
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
