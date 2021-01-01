Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
A12 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 510K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +97%
1003811
A12 Bionic
510331
CPU 228047 132036
GPU 428067 188351
Memory 175864 77046
UX 171611 112735
Total score 1003811 510331
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Score - 5250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency - 1125 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 APL1W81
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 860
3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A15 Bionic
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Exynos 2100
5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor
6. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 865
7. A12 Bionic vs Snapdragon 855
8. A12 Bionic vs Kirin 980
9. A12 Bionic vs Exynos 9825
10. A12 Bionic vs Helio G90T
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish