Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 65% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31 GB/s)
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 633K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|-
|GPU
|448381
|-
|Memory
|172528
|-
|UX
|166045
|-
|Total score
|1042572
|633999
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1216
1116
Multi-Core Score
3794
A12X Bionic +23%
4656
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Score
|8045
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A12X Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|15 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|7
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
Cast your vote
12 (63.2%)
7 (36.8%)
Total votes: 19