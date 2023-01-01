Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Kirin 9000S
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1105K vs 898K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2620 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|319867
|279677
|GPU
|405165
|200982
|Memory
|166062
|225491
|UX
|225624
|194615
|Total score
|1105598
|898955
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +36%
1655
1216
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +11%
3980
3588
|Asset compression
|154.9 MB/sec
|155.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|112.7 pages/sec
|117.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|147.2 Mpixels/sec
|128.8 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|94 images/sec
|65.7 images/sec
|HDR
|122 Mpixels/sec
|107.2 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|13.8 images/sec
|9.94 images/sec
|Photo processing
|36.3 images/sec
|44.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.39 Mpixels/sec
|4.84 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|70%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Score
|6287
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Kirin 9000S
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2620 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5.3 W
|7 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|SMIC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Maleoon 910
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Maleoon
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|768
|-
|Total shaders
|1536
|-
|FLOPS
|2512.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|August 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|-
