We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1105K vs 898K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2620 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +23%
1105598
Kirin 9000S
898955
CPU 319867 279677
GPU 405165 200982
Memory 166062 225491
UX 225624 194615
Total score 1105598 898955
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 154.9 MB/sec 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 112.7 pages/sec 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 147.2 Mpixels/sec 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 94 images/sec 65.7 images/sec
HDR 122 Mpixels/sec 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 13.8 images/sec 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 36.3 images/sec 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.39 Mpixels/sec 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Score 6287 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5.3 W 7 W
Manufacturing Samsung SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Maleoon 910
Architecture Adreno 700 Maleoon
GPU frequency 818 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 768 -
Total shaders 1536 -
FLOPS 2512.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 August 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000S and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
