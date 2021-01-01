Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 562K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2860 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|228047
|160079
|GPU
|428067
|176646
|Memory
|175864
|105187
|UX
|171611
|115376
|Total score
|1003811
|562851
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +60%
1238
774
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +26%
3870
3080
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|19 FPS
|Score
|-
|3286
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Kirin 990 (5G)
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
