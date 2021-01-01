Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 562K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2860 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +78%
1003811
Kirin 990 (5G)
562851
CPU 228047 160079
GPU 428067 176646
Memory 175864 105187
UX 171611 115376
Total score 1003811 562851
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Score - 3286

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 700 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 16
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

