Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Kirin 985

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Kirin 985
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 483K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +108%
1003811
Kirin 985
483302
CPU 228047 144952
GPU 428067 148941
Memory 175864 84366
UX 171611 100999
Total score 1003811 483302
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +50%
3870
Kirin 985
2587

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Score - 2128

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 Hi6290
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

