Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 578K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 228047 154856
GPU 428067 212559
Memory 175864 89293
UX 171611 116031
Total score 1003811 578286
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 28.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.6 words/s
Machine learning - 46.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 857.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Score - 3731

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2021 May 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 MT6889Z/CZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
