Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 578K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|228047
|154856
|GPU
|428067
|212559
|Memory
|175864
|89293
|UX
|171611
|116031
|Total score
|1003811
|578286
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +55%
1238
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +34%
3870
2896
|Image compression
|-
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|28.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|45.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|46.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|857.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|22 FPS
|Score
|-
|3731
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|-
|0.512 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|MT6889Z/CZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
