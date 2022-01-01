Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1300

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 1300
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 31.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 249768 -
GPU 448381 -
Memory 172528 -
UX 166045 -
Total score 1039488 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8169 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 -
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 31.4 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Apple A14 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1300
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Dimensity 1300
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish