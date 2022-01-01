Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 9.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1036K vs 334K
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +210%
1036699
Dimensity 700
334767
CPU 249768 104604
GPU 448381 83046
Memory 172528 52043
UX 166045 97018
Total score 1036699 334767
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 101.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15 images/s
Speech recognition - 32.9 words/s
Machine learning - 27.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% 98%
Graphics test 54 FPS 6 FPS
Score 9076 1099

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 818 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 32
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 MT6833V/ZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
