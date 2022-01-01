Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 178% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 18.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1036K vs 470K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 7-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|127949
|GPU
|448381
|126930
|Memory
|172528
|103473
|UX
|166045
|114523
|Total score
|1036699
|470931
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +72%
1204
702
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +79%
3785
2119
|Image compression
|-
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|19.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|33.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|650.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|98%
|Graphics test
|54 FPS
|12 FPS
|Score
|9076
|2161
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|768
|48
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
