Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 964K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 3000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|220258
|298850
|GPU
|414217
|594203
|Memory
|165835
|263503
|UX
|165209
|212041
|Total score
|964655
|1367589
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1271
Dimensity 9200 Plus +18%
1495
Multi-Core Score
3839
Dimensity 9200 Plus +40%
5367
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|-
|Score
|8833
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|3350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
|TDP
|5.3 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|11
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2513 Gigaflops
|4736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5