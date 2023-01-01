Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9200 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 9200 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 964K
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 3000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9200 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 220258 298850
GPU 414217 594203
Memory 165835 263503
UX 165209 212041
Total score 964655 1367589
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 60% -
Graphics test 52 FPS -
Score 8833 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9200 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 3350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP 5.3 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Immortalis-G715 MC11
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 11
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2513 Gigaflops 4736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 May 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
