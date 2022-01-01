Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 41x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1042K vs 235K
  • Supports 282% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +343%
1042572
Helio G80
235590
CPU 249768 66816
GPU 448381 53195
Memory 172528 44029
UX 166045 69507
Total score 1042572 235590
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +244%
1216
Helio G80
353
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +190%
3794
Helio G80
1307
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +1078%
8045
Helio G80
683
Stability 56% 98%
Graphics test 48 FPS 4 FPS
Score 8045 683

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 700 Bifrost
GPU frequency 818 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 32
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2021 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
