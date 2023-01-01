Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 334K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|96288
|GPU
|448381
|81608
|Memory
|172528
|61602
|UX
|166045
|93725
|Total score
|1044791
|334011
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +137%
1283
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +103%
3845
1898
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|57%
|99%
|Graphics test
|53 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|8933
|1098
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|32
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
