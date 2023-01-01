Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Helio G96 VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Helio G96 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 334K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 334K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm) Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s) Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)

46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz) Better instruction set architecture Pros of MediaTek Helio G96 Higher GPU frequency (~16%)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +213% 1044791 Helio G96 334011 CPU 249768 96288 GPU 448381 81608 Memory 172528 61602 UX 166045 93725 Total score 1044791 334011 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +137% 1283 Helio G96 541 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +103% 3845 Helio G96 1898 Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s - Face detection 36 images/s - Speech recognition 81.2 words/s - Machine learning 83.7 images/s - Camera shooting 38.7 images/s - HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +714% 8933 Helio G96 1098 Stability 57% 99% Graphics test 53 FPS 6 FPS Score 8933 1098

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] 72 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] 42 FPS

[Medium] Fortnite 42 FPS

[Ultra] 26 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS

[Ultra] 58 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS

[Ultra] 66 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact 40 FPS

[Ultra] 23 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

1080 x 2400 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Helio G96

CPU Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3000 MHz 2050 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Mali G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall GPU frequency 818 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 3 2 Shading units 768 32 FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2021 June 2021 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8450 MT6781 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site