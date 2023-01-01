Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 334K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +213%
1044791
Helio G96
334011
CPU 249768 96288
GPU 448381 81608
Memory 172528 61602
UX 166045 93725
Total score 1044791 334011
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +137%
1283
Helio G96
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +103%
3845
Helio G96
1898
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +714%
8933
Helio G96
1098
Stability 57% 99%
Graphics test 53 FPS 6 FPS
Score 8933 1098

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency 818 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 32
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

