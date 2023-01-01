Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 967K vs 354K
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 220397 101413
GPU 422572 90246
Memory 157833 59456
UX 164547 100024
Total score 967557 354055
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 58% 99%
Graphics test 52 FPS 6 FPS
Score 8841 1038

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5.3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 128
FLOPS 2513 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2022
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8450 SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

