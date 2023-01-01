Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|220258
|-
|GPU
|414217
|-
|Memory
|165835
|-
|UX
|165209
|-
|Total score
|957554
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +44%
1280
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +47%
3806
2588
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|60%
|-
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|-
|Score
|8764
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5.3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|3
|-
|Shading units
|768
|-
|FLOPS
|2513 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|Snapdragon X61
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM4450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
