Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 268K
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249768
|82218
|GPU
|448381
|50002
|Memory
|172528
|67147
|UX
|166045
|69303
|Total score
|1044791
|268784
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +240%
1283
377
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +145%
3845
1568
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|57%
|99%
|Graphics test
|53 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|8933
|442
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|1114 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|768
|96
|FLOPS
|2236 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
