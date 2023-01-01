Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 680

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 268K
  • Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +289%
1044791
Snapdragon 680
268784
CPU 249768 82218
GPU 448381 50002
Memory 172528 67147
UX 166045 69303
Total score 1044791 268784
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 57% 99%
Graphics test 53 FPS 2 FPS
Score 8933 442

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 818 MHz 1114 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 768 96
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Google Tensor G2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Samsung Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 680
7. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
8. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
9. MediaTek Helio G85 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish