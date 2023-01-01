Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 680 VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 680 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 268K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 268K Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)

25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz) Better instruction set architecture Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Higher GPU frequency (~36%)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +289% 1044791 Snapdragon 680 268784 CPU 249768 82218 GPU 448381 50002 Memory 172528 67147 UX 166045 69303 Total score 1044791 268784 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +240% 1283 Snapdragon 680 377 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +145% 3845 Snapdragon 680 1568 Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s - Face detection 36 images/s - Speech recognition 81.2 words/s - Machine learning 83.7 images/s - Camera shooting 38.7 images/s - HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +1921% 8933 Snapdragon 680 442 Stability 57% 99% Graphics test 53 FPS 2 FPS Score 8933 442

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] 59 FPS

[Medium] Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite 42 FPS

[Ultra] 23 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS

[Ultra] 65 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS

[Ultra] 62 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact 40 FPS

[Ultra] 26 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS

[Ultra] Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

1080 x 2400 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 680

CPU Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) Cores 8 8 Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 818 MHz 1114 MHz Execution units 3 2 Shading units 768 96 FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2021 October 2021 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8450 SM6225 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site